James Harrison Hammers Jets’ Robby Anderson For First Patriots Tackle

FOXBORO, Mass. — James Harrison looks like he can still play some football.

The newest member of the New England Patriots was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, but he quickly turned around and signed with the Patriots the next day. The 39-year-old linebacker made his New England debut Sunday against the New York Jets, and he made his presence felt in the third quarter.

With the Jets facing a third-and-5 from their own 36-yard line, Bryce Petty found Robby Anderson for a short gain but Harrison lowered the boom on the wide receiver before he could reach the first-down marker.

James Harrison with the tackle to prevent a 1st down! #GoPats pic.twitter.com/ddeHX038f3 — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) December 31, 2017

Harrison has been effective at setting the edge for the Patriots, and it looks like he still has the ability to punish ball carriers.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images