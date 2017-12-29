James Harrison Makes Fiery Statement On Steelers Departure, Joining Patriots

New Patriots outside linebacker James Harrison was expected to address the New England media Friday afternoon. That might not happen after he released a lengthy, multipart statement via Instagram on Friday morning.

It was captioned, “This will be my only comment.”

Here’s the entire message:

Harrison is responding directly to some of the comments from his former teammates criticizing him in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree blasted Harrison, saying he didn’t visit injured Steelers defender Ryan Shazier at the hospital. Dupree also said him and Steelers rookie T.J. Watt didn’t receive help from Harrison.

Harrison says he did visit Shazier at the hospital, and there’s video of Harrison coaching up his younger former teammates.

Here’s the text in full:

“If anybody thought I signed a two year deal with a team in the NFL at age 39 to sit on the bench and collect a check and a participation trophy, they’re mistaken. I didn’t sign up to sit on the bench and be a cheerleader. I was clear about that when I signed, and I was told I would be on the field when I signed. When I was asking for reps in camp, I got none. I got lip service though; We know what you can do — you don’t need the reps. But I know what my body needs in order to be in shape to compete, and I said so, but still zero reps.

“At the beginning of the season, when it was clear I didn’t have a role anymore, I asked to be released. Throughout the season, I was told week in & out that I’d be used. I wasn’t. I started getting frustrated about the whole thing. I asked to not be dressed or take unnecessary practice reps if I wasn’t going to play. That’s what happened for a cpl weeks, then we had a game week that I got solid reps in practice and everyone assumed I would play. I got to the stadium four hours early as usual, and my locker was empty. Nobody said anything to me about being inactive, just an empty locker. I asked to be released again. I was told no.

“A couple weeks later, they dress me for the game so I assume I’m going to play, and I get zero reps. Stood on the sideline the whole game. I asked to be released again, I was told no. Then a few days later, they released me. I was never told I would be brought back, it was: If I bring you back, be in shape. I cleared waivers, and they didn’t call. New England called. Also, to be clear, ask Ryan if I came to see him in the hospital. I didn’t help Bud or TJ? Ask TJ if I helped him.

“Maybe I didn’t handle my frustration the best that I could’ve. If you haven’t learned anything about me over the last 16 years, I’m a competitor to my core. I live and breathe competition. I do what it takes to keep my body and my mind ready to be on that field. I do it for me, I do it for my family, I do it for my team and I do it for the fans. Nothing else to it. At the end of the day, they made a business decision, and so did I.”

