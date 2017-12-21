Jayson Tatum Injury: Celtics Forward Suffers Nasty Dislocated Pinky Vs. Heat

For a moment Wednesday night, not all of Jayson Tatum’s fingers were pointing in the right direction.

Just minutes into the Boston Celtics’ matchup with the Miami Heat at TD Garden, Tatum dove to the floor in an attempt to corral a loose ball, and appeared to sustain an injury to his right hand in the process. The Celtics rookie noticeably favored the hand in question before fleeting to Boston’s locker room.

Here's the injury that sent Jayson Tatum to the locker room.

#Celtics Rewind presented by @NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/MzBnfVQzPg — Celtics on NBCSB (@NBCSCeltics) December 21, 2017

Well, it turns out Tatum dislocated his right pinky during the sequence, which is pretty clear to see in the photo below.

Tatum’s absence wouldn’t be long, though, as he quickly made his way back to the Celtics’ bench with taped fingers and returned to the game moments after.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images