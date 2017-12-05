Jayson Tatum Makes Celtics History With Monster First Quarter Vs. Bucks

BOSTON — Sometimes it’s hard to remember that Jayson Tatum only is 19 years old.

The Boston Celtics forward has exceeded expectations in his rookie season, and his performance in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday proved to be one of his best showings yet.

Tatum was lights out in the opening 12 minutes at TD Garden, sinking all four of his 3-point attempts en route to 14 first-quarter points.

.@jaytatum0 goes 4-4 from deep with 14 points for the @celtics in the first quarter! 🔥 📺:: NBA TV pic.twitter.com/jbLSMoHNzT — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 5, 2017

And the rookie joined one of the franchise’s best players in the record books in the process.

Jayson Tatum (11 points) becomes the first Celtics rookie to score 10+ points in 13 straight games since Paul Pierce did so from April 14 to May 5, 1999 — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) December 5, 2017

The C’s appear to have struck a gold mine with their No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images