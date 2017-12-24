Joe Thomas Goes Full-Meteorologist Ahead Of Snowy Browns-Bears Game

Joe Thomas might have a career in TV once his NFL playing days are over.

Not the kind of TV role you’re probably thinking of, however.

The Cleveland Browns offensive guard is out for the rest of the season after tearing his left triceps in October. And the future hall-of-famer apparently has been using the free time to freshen up on his meteorological skills.

Check out Thomas’ forecast ahead of Sunday’s game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at snowy Soldier Field:

“If it looks like I’m turning into a snow man … it’s because it’s snowing.” ⛄️ Our Chief Meteorologist @joethomas73 reporting from Soldier Field: pic.twitter.com/PkSu2TB8hF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2017

Nailed it.

Considering how dependable and ready-for-anything meteorologists need to be, Thomas would make for a perfect weatherman. The 33-year-old’s remarkable streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps came to an end when he tore his triceps against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.