Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond Trash Talk Each Other In Pregame Interviews

Imagine a December game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons being relevant this time last year?

Alas, both teams have made pretty solid turnarounds, and sit in good positions in the Eastern Conference. And the battle raging between the two now is quite possibly more compelling given what’s going on off the court from both teams’ centers, Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond.

After the 76ers beat the Pistons back in October, Embiid — who scored 30 points that night — said Drummond “doesn’t play any defense.”

After shootaround Saturday morning — more than a month after the two teams last met — Embiid again took the time to criticize Drummond. This time, he took a shot at the veteran’s shooting ability.

Joel Embiid on Andre Drummond and why he's not worried about him. You know someone is about to be disrespected when they start with, "No disrespect but…" #Sixers. pic.twitter.com/rAbvjglS81 — Marshall Harris (@mharrisNBCS) December 2, 2017

Drummond made sure to respond. And it’s a pretty good one too.

In response to Embiid, Drummond told me, "I mean you can't really have a conversation with a man who can't play a back-to-back… I've been playing for six years and I've missed maybe 4-5 games. So when he can play a whole season without taking a rest, he can come talk to me." — Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneFSD) December 2, 2017

Well if there’s anything Embiid can do consistently, it’s trash talk. And he does it at a pretty high level.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images.