Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond Trash Talk Each Other In Pregame Interviews

Imagine a December game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons being relevant this time last year?
Alas, both teams have made pretty solid turnarounds, and sit in good positions in the Eastern Conference. And the battle raging between the two now is quite possibly more compelling given what’s going on off the court from both teams’ centers, Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond.
After the 76ers beat the Pistons back in October, Embiid — who scored 30 points that night — said Drummond “doesn’t play any defense.”
After shootaround Saturday morning — more than a month after the two teams last met — Embiid again took the time to criticize Drummond. This time, he took a shot at the veteran’s shooting ability.
Drummond made sure to respond. And it’s a pretty good one too.
Well if there’s anything Embiid can do consistently, it’s trash talk. And he does it at a pretty high level.
