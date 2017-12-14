Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns Wage Instagram War After 76ers-Wolves

Photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NBA’s fiercest rivalries no longer are confined to the court.

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in a highly entertaining game featuring two of the NBA’s best young big men. Philly’s Joel Embiid dropped 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to get the better of Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns, who “only” posted 19 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

If this were another era, that might have been the end of it. But since this is 2017, and Embiid is addicted to social media, the Sixers star decided to rub in the victory on Instagram.

Euro stepping our way through Minnesota and we ended up raising the cat last night #TheProcess A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

Get it? Raising the “cat”? Because Towns’ nickname is KAT?

But Towns is on Instagram, too, and he didn’t appreciate being called out like that. So, he fired back in the comment section, and the battle of wits was on.

We have to say Embiid won this bout. After Towns called him out for a “trash” caption and picture quality, the social media maven clapped back with “Better quality than your defense.”

Ballgame.

Of course, it should matter more that Embiid’s Sixers also won on the court, but we might have to start tracking social media standings at this rate.