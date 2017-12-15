John Buccigross Sent Shirtless Selfie, Creepy Texts To ESPN Co-Worker

Things are getting ugly at ESPN.
The Boston Globe published a lengthy piece Thursday detailing alleged mistreatment of several female employees at ESPN over the last decade. There’s a lot to untangle in this particularly bizarre web — fantasy guru Matthew Berry apparently took New York Jets reporter Jenn Sterger to a strip club — but let’s focus on the biggest name involved: star anchor John Buccigross.
Adrienne Lawrence, who worked at ESPN in 2015, recently filed a lawsuit claiming she was sexually harassed while at the WorldWide Leader. A former lawyer, Lawrence alleges that Buccigross sent her unsolicited flirtatious pictures and texts, some of which include him calling her “dollface,” “#dreamgirl” and “#longlegs.” ESPN reportedly denies Lawrence’s claims, and event went so for as to post the texts, which a company spokesman says prove Buccigross and Lawrence’s relationship was “consensual,” per WEEI’s Alex Reimer.
And although ESPN failed to post a text that features a shirtless Bucigross, Miko Grimes — wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes — shared it with the world Friday.
(Warning: The follow image is both very strange and very NSFW.)
Make of that what you will.
Grimes also tweeted screenshots of some of some of Buccigross’ weirdest texts.
While a pretty great song, what on earth does Sufjan Stevens’ “Chicago” have to do with anything?
In a statement tweeted Friday, Lawrence responded to ESPN’s apparent attempts to discredit her allegations.
Again, make of that what you will.
ESPN, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, has been untouched throughout the recent #MeToo movement. Those days, however, clearly are over.
