John Buccigross Sent Shirtless Selfie, Creepy Texts To ESPN Co-Worker

The Boston Globe published a lengthy piece Thursday detailing alleged mistreatment of several female employees at ESPN over the last decade. There’s a lot to untangle in this particularly bizarre web — fantasy guru Matthew Berry apparently took New York Jets reporter Jenn Sterger to a strip club — but let’s focus on the biggest name involved: star anchor John Buccigross.

Adrienne Lawrence, who worked at ESPN in 2015, recently filed a lawsuit claiming she was sexually harassed while at the WorldWide Leader. A former lawyer, Lawrence alleges that Buccigross sent her unsolicited flirtatious pictures and texts, some of which include him calling her “dollface,” “#dreamgirl” and “#longlegs.” ESPN reportedly denies Lawrence’s claims, and event went so for as to post the texts, which a company spokesman says prove Buccigross and Lawrence’s relationship was “consensual,” per WEEI’s Alex Reimer.

And although ESPN failed to post a text that features a shirtless Bucigross, Miko Grimes — wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes — shared it with the world Friday.

Hey @espn why leave this out?🤔Are u saying UNSOLICITED shirtless selfies are a part of "mentorship" & "friendly" @claytravis u got hustled! pic.twitter.com/rOaMb9KZb3 — Miko Grimes (@iHeartMiko) December 15, 2017

Grimes also tweeted screenshots of some of some of Buccigross’ weirdest texts.

Hey @buccigross did u use "mentorship" to shoot your shot? Why were u texting Ms. Lawrence pics from HER social media with 😍😍😍under it?🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/DX5XqU6muI — Miko Grimes (@iHeartMiko) December 15, 2017

While a pretty great song, what on earth does Sufjan Stevens’ “Chicago” have to do with anything?

In a statement tweeted Friday, Lawrence responded to ESPN’s apparent attempts to discredit her allegations.

ESPN, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, has been untouched throughout the recent #MeToo movement. Those days, however, clearly are over.