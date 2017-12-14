John Farrell Reportedly Signs Deal With Broadcasting Talent Agency

Former Red Sox manager John Farrell may be coming to airwaves near you.

Farrell, who was fired by the Red Sox following the 2017 season, reportedly signed a deal on Monday with The Montag Group, a broadcasting talent agency.

.@Ourand_SBJ reports that The Montag Group, a well-known broadcasting talent firm, has signed former Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell. So I'd watch for that guy to start to get some reps on MLB shows. That's how the business works. Big firms can place. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) December 11, 2017

Farrell has been relatively quiet since his dismissal from Boston, but he did do a spot on MLB Network’s Hot Stove Show last Wednesday.

Granted, signing with the group doesn’t necessarily lock him into anything. Terry Francona is a prime example, as noted by The Boston Globe. Francona joined ESPN in 2012 after being fired by the Red Sox, but joined the Cleveland Indians as their manager following that season. So Farrell could conceivably join a network for a period of time but still return to coaching down the road.

The ex-Red Sox skipper has had his name tossed around with a few managerial openings, including the Phillies and Nationals, but both teams made other hires.

