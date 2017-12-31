Johnson Bademosi Attempts Epic Flop After Being Hit By Robby Anderson Spike

FOXBORO, Mass. — If football doesn’t work out for Johnson Bademosi then he should try his hand at acting.

The New England Patriots cornerback was on the sideline during the third quarter of their game against the New York Jets on Sunday, when Jets quarterback Bryce Petty threw an incomplete pass to Robby Anderson who ended up near the Patriots bench.

Anderson apparently was so frustrated, either about the incomplete pass or the fact that James Harrison destroyed him earlier in the quarter, that he spiked the ball into the turf. The ball hopped off the turf and hit Bademosi in the facemask.

And that’s when Bademosi started thing about this year’s Academy Awards.

The cornerback took the hit to facemask and then, after a momentary delay, Bademosi preceded to flop like he’d been shot by an elephant rifle.

Maybe the greatest flop of all time pic.twitter.com/aBBSDjnnc6 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 31, 2017

Bravo, Johnson.

Unfortunately for the Patriots and Bademosi, the officials didn’t buy the epic flop, electing to keep the flags in their pockets.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images