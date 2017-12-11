Josh Gordon Roasts Browns In Twitter Beef With Packers’ Damarious Randall

Josh Gordon made his return to the NFL two weeks ago, and the electric wide receiver found pay dirt for the first time in four seasons Sunday in the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Gordon grabbed three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but Packers cornerback Damarious Randall thinks he did a pretty good job locking up the star pass-catcher.

How well did #Packers CB Damarious Randall cover #Browns WR Josh Gordon? “He had one catch,” Randall said. “Any more questions?” https://t.co/xXwCq9JWOi — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 11, 2017

Gordon apparently was patrolling the internet, and he fired back at Randall, although his comeback was as much a diss on his own team as it was Randall.

Great Win for them but let’s be serious.. Considering several of our disadvantages as a team, this kid couldn’t hold my jock strap on my worst day lol..@RandallTime https://t.co/ennvwjTMUH — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) December 11, 2017

Ouch, sorry Cleveland.

Randall, who wasn’t covering Gordon on his touchdown grab, shot back at the Baylor product with a NSFW jab about Gordon’s substance abuse issues.

😂😂 You must be on that shit again https://t.co/l0MGVDqMri — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) December 11, 2017

That’s a low blow from Randall.

Cleveland blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost in overtime to fall to 0-13 on the season.

If the Brows are to avoid going 0-16 this season, it likely will be because of Gordon. The 26-yeard-old wide receiver has looked like his dominant self since returning to the league in Week 13, grabbing seven passes for 154 yards and a touchdown in two games.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Image