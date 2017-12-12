Josh Norman Hints At Leaving Redskins While Sounding Off On His Team

Josh Norman wants to win, plain and simple.

The charismatic cornerback did not hold back after the Washington Redskins’ 30-13 blowout defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and his strongly worded comment insinuates he could be ready to flee D.C.

“I came here to win a championship,” Norman told Kimberly A. Martin of the Washington Post. “If we’re not doing that, what are we doing? Why are we here? Because I’m not going to be a part of something that’s not going to go forward and win a championship. That’s serious. I don’t care about the money, I don’t care about the fame, I don’t care about anything. The only thing I care about is that ring. You can strip me however you want to; strip all the titles I have to my name. If I don’t win a championship, that means it’s all for nothing.”

Expectations were fairly high for the Redskins entering the season, but the team currently sits at an underwhelming 5-8 and has lost three of its last four. In the loaded NFC, Washington seemingly has no chance to reach the postseason.

Norman is under contract with the Redskins through 2020, but the star corner is eligible to opt out at season’s end. If he’s not confident in the team’s future, which might not involve quarterback Kirk Cousins, there’s a very good chance he hits the open market in the offseason.

