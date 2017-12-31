JuJu Smith-Schuster Hurls ‘Snowball’ At Martavis Bryant After TD Catch

It’s hard to not have some fun when you’re playing the Cleveland Browns.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster hauled in a touchdown pass during the second quarter of his team’s game against the Browns on Sunday. And after the play, Smith-Schuster elected to grab some snow and hurl a “snowball” at teammate Martavis Bryant.

Check this out:

Browns gonna try to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster as their QB this offseason pic.twitter.com/0lm7LClQrS — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 31, 2017

Yeah, not the best snowball.

Smith-Schuster, of course, is no stranger to touchdown celebrations this season. The rookie star’s “hide and seek” performance in Week 7 might’ve been the beset TD celebration in the NFL this season. By contrast, his decision to recreate his own dirty play after Bryant scored against the New England Patriots in Week 15 might’ve been the worst.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images