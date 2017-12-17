JuJu Smith-Schuster Recreates Dirty Vontaze Burfict Hit After Steelers TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster apparently didn’t learn his lesson.
The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver served a one-game suspension in Week 14 for his dirty block on Vontaze Burfict the previous week against the Cincinnati Bengals. And during Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, Smith-Schuster recreated the infamous play after teammate Martavis Bryant scored a second-quarter touchdown.
Watch the questionable celebration below:
Probably not the best idea by Smith-Schuster and his teammates.
Although, many people have found nothing wrong with the rookie’s play, including Steelers safety Mike Mitchell.
Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images
