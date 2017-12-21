Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Son Hilariously Celebrates First Collegiate Point

It appears Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ son was gifted with his mother’s brilliant comedic chops.
Charlie Hall, the 20-year-old son of the Emmy-winning actress, is a junior forward on the Northwestern men’s basketball team. Hall typically doesn’t see much action for the Wildcats, but Tuesday’s 85-48 blowout victory over Lewis University allowed the walk-on to see some court time.
In four minutes of action, Hall was able to reach a milestone, scoring his first collegiate point on a free throw late in the game. And to commemorate the moment, Hall recreated one of the most iconic photos in sports history.
Nailed it.
If reenacting legendary NBA moments becomes Hall’s shtick, we’d love to see him put a spin on Michael Jordan’s heroic dunk from the free-throw line.
Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images
