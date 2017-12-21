Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Son Hilariously Celebrates First Collegiate Point

It appears Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ son was gifted with his mother’s brilliant comedic chops.

Charlie Hall, the 20-year-old son of the Emmy-winning actress, is a junior forward on the Northwestern men’s basketball team. Hall typically doesn’t see much action for the Wildcats, but Tuesday’s 85-48 blowout victory over Lewis University allowed the walk-on to see some court time.

In four minutes of action, Hall was able to reach a milestone, scoring his first collegiate point on a free throw late in the game. And to commemorate the moment, Hall recreated one of the most iconic photos in sports history.

I’ll just leave this here pic.twitter.com/dAG9jssF5t — Charlie Hall (@charlie_hall23) December 20, 2017

Nailed it.

If reenacting legendary NBA moments becomes Hall’s shtick, we’d love to see him put a spin on Michael Jordan’s heroic dunk from the free-throw line.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images