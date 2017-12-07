Julian Edelman Using Book Promo As Way To Troll Falcons Over Super Bowl Comeback

Julian Edelman won’t be playing football this season, but the New England Patriots receiver has kept busy.

Edelman’s memoir, “Relentless,” hit shelves earlier this year, and apparently, he’s got another children’s book due out soon.

To promote the book — “Flying High 2” — Edelman pushed a social media blast on his accounts Thursday morning. In the process, he also included a not-so-subtle jab at the Atlanta Falcons with a call back to the Patriots’ historic Super Bowl LI comeback.

28 hours, 3 minutes to go #FlyingHigh2 🐿📚 A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Dec 7, 2017 at 5:00am PST

The whole 28-3 thing is never gonna die, huh? Edelman’s also selling that sweater which reads “Ya Gotta Believe,” in reference to his Super Bowl rallying cry.

It seems as if Edelman has a long business career lined up for him once this football thing’s all done.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper /USA TODAY Sports Images