Julio Jones Arrives At Falcons-Saints Rocking Hideous Christmas Sweater

For better or for worse, Julio Jones was in the Christmas spirit Sunday morning.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver arrived at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for his team’s Week 16 game against the New Orleans Saints wearing an epic, though horrendously ugly Christmas sweater. Seriously, look at this monstrosity:

Julio Jones' ugly sweater game is 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y66uDVooMl — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2017

On second though, maybe it’s not that bad.

Nevermind — yes it is.

Hopefully Jones gets serious in time for kickoff. At 9-5, the Falcons currently hold a wild-cart spot, but three teams — the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys — all sit 8-6 and ready to pounce, should the Falcons slip up in New Orleans.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images