Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Share Photos, Details Of Stunning Wedding

The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series on Nov. 1.

Three days later, Verlander was standing at the altar.

Verlander married model Kate Upton on Nov. 4 in Tuscany, Italy. The visiting locker room at Dodger Stadium likely was still soaked in champagne, but the Astros pitcher and his beautiful fiancée amazingly made it overseas in time for their stunning wedding, which is described in great detail in a story published Monday on Vogue.com.

Upton shared a few photos of the couple’s big day Monday on Instagram.

Justin and I are so excited to finally share our wedding details! Check them out on vogue.com ! Link in bio (📸 @ktmerry ) A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:19am PST

Apparently, all of the couple’s friends and family touched down in Italy before the Astros’ championship triumph, making for a rather funny story about everyone being at the venue … except for the people actually getting married.

The wedding sounds as amazing as it looks, too, with everyone wearing red to the rehearsal dinner and the ceremony taking place at a “secret garden” at the Rosewood resort. Destination weddings can, of course, be a chore for those who attend, but Verlander and Upton did their best to make the occasion fun for everyone who made the trip abroad.

“It was really important to Justin and me that it feel like we were on vacation with our closest friends and family,” Kate told Vogue.com. “We set up an entire afternoon dedicated to interactive games, which we called the Uplander Olympics. Each guest received game-day rules, and everyone was divided into teams with custom Under Armour jerseys. The games included a ping-pong tournament, cornhole, a football toss, relay races, and an epic water balloon fight!”

Verlander and Upton capped their whirlwind week by taking off for their honeymoon in Puglia, Italy, the day after their wedding ceremony.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Once/USA TODAY Sports Images