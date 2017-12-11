Keaton Jones Bullying: LeBron James, Manny Ramirez Among Athletes Standing With Teen

Keaton Jones’ popularity has soared beyond what was previously imaginable.

The Tennessee boy has received an outpouring of support from the sports world in response to his detailed account of bullying he experiences at school. Jones mother used Facebook on Friday to share his bullying story, and the video has gone viral on the internet, generating over 22 million views. As a result, stars of stage, screen and fields of play are pledging to stand with him.

NBA superstar LeBron James and UFC president Dana White are among Jones’ most famous supporters.

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

Damn right! Bullies are straight up wack, corny, cowards, chumps, etc, etc! Keaton keep your head up buddy and push forward! You're the best https://t.co/pqDgay77l9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 11, 2017

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker wants Jones to attend an upcoming game as his guest.

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

James’ Cleveland Cavaliers teammate J.R. Smith made a similar offer to Jones.

That’s a damn shame. Keaton if your around when we play in Memphis i would love to invite you to one of our games. Head up Champ! https://t.co/Moh9ObdgX8 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 11, 2017

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez has given Jones a new nickname, while Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy provides an uplifting joke on the teen’s behalf.

It's been awesome to see but I'm starting to worry about Keaton Jones' future grades with all these trips he's going to be taking this year. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) December 11, 2017

Tennessee Volunteers football quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and Tyler Byrd have brought Jones into their social circle and intend to become part of his.

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support #vols #StopBullying @cboystunna3 @BroadwayJay2 @JKShuttlesworth @smithtrey98 — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 9, 2017

Things are looking up for Jones, largely thanks to the power of social media.

Photo via Facebook/Kimberly Jones