Keaton Jones Bullying: LeBron James, Manny Ramirez Among Athletes Standing With Teen

Keaton Jones’ popularity has soared beyond what was previously imaginable.
The Tennessee boy has received an outpouring of support from the sports world in response to his detailed account of bullying he experiences at school. Jones mother used Facebook on Friday to share his bullying story, and the video has gone viral on the internet, generating over 22 million views. As a result, stars of stage, screen and fields of play are pledging to stand with him.
NBA superstar LeBron James and UFC president Dana White are among Jones’ most famous supporters.
Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker wants Jones to attend an upcoming game as his guest.
James’ Cleveland Cavaliers teammate J.R. Smith made a similar offer to Jones.
Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez has given Jones a new nickname, while Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy provides an uplifting joke on the teen’s behalf.
Tennessee Volunteers football quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and Tyler Byrd have brought Jones into their social circle and intend to become part of his.
Things are looking up for Jones, largely thanks to the power of social media.
Photo via Facebook/Kimberly Jones
