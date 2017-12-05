Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins Ejected Amid Testy Warriors-Pelicans Tussle

Maybe Draymond Green is starting to rub off on Kevin Durant.

The Warriors forward, unlike Green, never had much of a reputation as an instigator or trash-talker before coming to Golden State. But Durant found himself in the thick of yet another scuffle Monday night.

Late in the Warriors’ eventual 125-115 win over the Pelicans, Durant got into a shouting match with New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins. Moments later, both players were ejected, and teammates and coaches had to intervene to separate the two.

It’s unclear what was said here, but Durant thought the officials gave he and Cousins a premature hook.

“I thought (the ref) just threw us out pretty quick, to be honest,” Durant said, via ESPN.com. “We got in each other’s faces, but that’s just how it is, you know what I’m saying? It’s late in the game.”

These kinds of spats are nothing new for Cousins, who led the league in technical fouls last season and got into it with Green earlier in Monday’s game.

BOOGIE VS DRAY. We need this. This can be the lifeblood of NBA Twitter. pic.twitter.com/1l5ClIJTNv — 16 Wins A Ring (@16WinsARing) December 5, 2017

But it’s a surprising pattern for Durant, who now has been tossed two times in the last four days and leads the NBA with three ejections through 25 games.

Kevin Durant: Three ejections his last 18 games after only two in the first 810 games of his career. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 5, 2017

The eight-time All-Star appears determined to change his ways, though.

“I got to be more focused, I got to be more poised,” Durant said. “I can’t let anybody take me off my game. I’ve been in the league too long. Especially somebody like Cousins, we know that he’s feisty, we know that he’s emotional. We know that he plays that way so I can’t get involved in that. That’s who he is, I got to be me.”

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images