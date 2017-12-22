Knicks Fans Weren’t Really Chanting ‘MVP’ For Michael Beasley, Were They?

There was a special brand of nonsense emanating from the Madison Square Garden crowd Thursday night.

New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley scored 32 points in his team’s 102-93 victory over the Boston Celtics. And Beasley, widely considered a bust after being taken No. 2 overall in the 2008 NBA Draft, was so good that he started hearing “MVP” chants during the second half — or was he?

Hear for yourself:

MV-Beas? Michael Beasley gets MVP chants at the free throw line 👀 pic.twitter.com/kQStArOCd6 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 22, 2017

The basketball world was freaking out about the chants after the game. And rightfully so, as Beasley’s nomadic career — six NBA teams and two tours in the Chinese Basketball Association — has become a laughingstock.

But if you listen closely to the audio, it’s pretty clear the chants originated as “M-B-Z” — a play on the phonetics of Beasley’s last name. But some of the MSG faithful appear to have misinterpreted their neighbors and began spewing “M-V-P.”

Then everyone acquiesced and started chanting the same damn thing.

Beasley himself wasn’t sold on the hysteria, as he thought fans were shortening his full name, Michael Paul Beasley, to “M-P-B.”

Even Michael Beasley didn’t understand last night’s MVP chants. #knicks pic.twitter.com/fWmn5Penh3 — Jamal Murphy (@Blacketologist) December 22, 2017

At the end of the day, it obviously doesn’t matter what kind of chants Knicks fans conjure up.

What’s important is that the “rebuilding” Knicks now are 17-14 and would qualify for the NBA playoffs if the regular season ended today.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images