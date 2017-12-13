Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis Is Saved From Bad Math Mixup By Courtney Lee

Kristaps Porzingis should follow Courtney Lee to the head of the class.

The New York Knicks star narrowly averted an embarrassing math gaffe Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in the closing stage of their overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Knicks leading by three points with just .6 seconds remaining in the game, Porzingis asked teammate Lee whether he should miss a free throw on purpose. Lee’s incredulous reaction instantly reminded Porzingis how bad of an idea this was.

Looks like Porzingis asked Lee if he should miss on purpose. “No man, go for it.” pic.twitter.com/eBs5VvOhWN — Leigh Ellis (@LeighEllis) December 13, 2017

Porzingis made the free throw, confirming the Knicks’ 113-109 win. He finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds and no egg on his face.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images