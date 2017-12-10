Kobe Bryant Doesn’t Hold Back In His Blunt Advice To Lonzo Ball

Kobe Bryant knows what it takes to be great in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend owns one of the most impressive résumés in basketball history, which includes 18 All-Star selections, five championships and two Finals MVP awards.

Throughout his 20-year career, Bryant was known for his winning mindset and unmatched competitiveness. The Black Mamba had a burning desire to be great, and if the new face of the Lakers franchise wants a similar level of success as his predecessor, he can’t afford to sit back and hope it falls in his lap.

In a recent interview with Spectrum SportsNote, Bryant stressed that Lonzo Ball must possess a sense of urgency, even though the 19-year-old isn’t even halfway through his rookie season.

“He needs to get better now. (Kyle) Kuzma, better now. (Julius) Randle, better now. Players, you want that now. We never thought, ‘OK, we’re going to win four years from now. We really thought this is our year. We’re going to get this done. We’re going to push, push, push, push, push to get better now.’ And in the process of having that impatience, you develop. If you’re just patiently going about it, you’ll never get there. For players, it’s kind of patient impatience.”

Ball hasn’t been terrible to start the season, averaging 8.8 points, 7 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game through 25 contests. The crafty point guard has shown flashes of a very well-rounded skill set, but he certainly hasn’t lived up to the hype of a player selected No. 2 overall in the draft.

It’s far too early to peg Ball as a “bust,” as he’ll continue to go through growing pains and eventually iron out the kinks in his game. But as Bryant campaigned for, why not make the changes now?

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images