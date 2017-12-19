Kobe Bryant Leaves Warriors Vs. Lakers Jersey-Retirement Game Early

Kobe Bryant’s retirement from professional basketball hasn’t stopped him from being busy.

The NBA legend left his own jersey-retirement game before it ended Monday night at Staples Center. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors were tied 102-102 at the end of the fourth quarter, but Bryant and his family didn’t stick around for some extra period.

Kobe had no time for OT 😂 #MambaOut pic.twitter.com/i8eG8WcxbS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2017

Bryant apparently had a good reason for bolting before the game ended.

“I gotta roll. I gotta get the baby home,” Bryant said as he exited the arena, according to Bleacher Report.

The Warriors went on to win the game 116-114. Maybe Bryant knew something after four quarters the other Lakers fans in the building didn’t.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images