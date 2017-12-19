Kobe Bryant, LeBron James Puppets Reappear In Three New Nike Videos

Nike marked the occasion that was Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement by partying like it’s 2009.

The sports apparel giant released three new videos featuring Bryant and LeBron James as puppets Monday to coincide with the Lakers retiring Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys at Staples Center.

In the first video, titled “Burden,” Bryant brags to James about the responsibility of having both of his numbers retired.

In the second video, “Uncle Charlie,” Bryant reflects on the eternal question: was No. 8 Bryant better than No. 24 Bryant? James doesn’t seem to care much, since he has an upcoming game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Finally, in “Handicrafts” James tries to escape Bryant, who drones on about his post-basketball plans.

The Bryant-James puppet campaign debuted in 2009 to critical and public acclaim. It’s a safe bet sneakerheads and basketball fans will enjoy these new ads, too.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images