Kristaps Porzingis Didn’t Know What A Unicorn Was When Given Nickname

Some high praise of Kristaps Porzingis led to a lesson in mythology for the 22-year-old.

The New York Knicks big man has been dubbed the “unicorn” by Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant because of his wide skill set. The nickname ultimately stuck, but the problem is, Porzingis admitted Thursday on the “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” he didn’t really know what a unicorn was.

Here’s his conversation with Fallon:

Kristaps Porzingis was 'a little confused' when Kevin Durant dubbed him 'The Unicorn' 😂 pic.twitter.com/IwZS1WTcp6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 1, 2017

Durant had plenty to say last season when asked about the Latvian star. A solid two-way player himself, Durant marveled at Porzingis’ shooting range and defensive ability.

“He can shoot, he can make the right plays, he can defend, he’s a 7-footer that can shoot all the way out to the 3-point line,” Durant said. “That’s rare. And block shots, that’s like a unicorn in this league.”

Porzingis also recently described himself as a lizard given how quickly he can heal from injuries. Between that and beating Yankees slugger Aaron Judge out in the New York City mayoral race, maybe Porzingis really can do anything he wants — both on and off the court.

