Kristaps Porzingis Has Priceless Reaction To Jayson Tatum’s Crafty Layup

Jayson Tatum has been a marvel for the Boston Celtics in his rookie season.

Even his opponents are taking notice.

Late in the third quarter of the Celtics’ matchup with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Tatum drove to the hole and finished with a silky smooth layup. And as the TNT cameras panned over to the Knicks’ bench, Kristaps Porzingis appeared to be in awe of the 19-year-old’s finishing skills.

You’re not alone, Kristaps.

While Porzingis had a dreadful night — scoring just one point on 0-for-11 shooting — the Knicks went on to surprise the C’s with a 102-93 victory.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images