Kurt Warner’s Tweet About Son’s Tom Brady Comment Coming Back To Bite Him

Even in his own home, Kurt Warner continues not to be the best quarterback in NFL history.

Warner’s son garnered some attention Tuesday after a tweet from the retired quarterback told the tale of him walking in on his son doing a report on the best quarterback to ever play. The former St’ Louis Rams QB saw that his son was, in fact, writing the report about Tom Brady being the GOAT.

The tweet gained so much traction that the newfound fame apparently is getting to his son’s head.

It’s amazing that this tweet has gotten so much Play – but worst part is my son thinks he’s famous now for calling Tom greatest of All-Time…! I’m afraid that will only add fuel to the fire… #CantLiveWithHim #WrongKindOfFamous #MakeItStop https://t.co/be16t4vCyq — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 22, 2017

Sounds like there’s some major discord in the Warner household.

His son must be pretty convinced of Brady’s greatness if he has doubled down on his beliefs. Warner put up some solid career numbers himself, earning a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so it would at least be conceivable for his family to believe he is the best to ever play.

Aug 4, 2017; Canton, OH, USA; Kurt Warner waves during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game-Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner at Canton Memorial Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports