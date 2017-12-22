Kyle Larson, Long-Time Girlfriend Katelyn Sweet Engaged: ‘It’s About Time’

Kyle Larson is ending 2017 on a high note, both professionally and personally.

Larson revealed Friday that he had proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Katelyn Sweet. The 25-year-old posted pictures on Twitter of himself, Sweet — her giant engagement ring — and their son, Owen, as they embarked on a trip to New Zealand.

The couple’s announcement came just over a month after the Chip Ganassi Racing Driver ended his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series campaign on a similarly high note, having asserted his dominance in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

I know I know…. It’s about time!! Can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!! Off to New Zealand we go! 💍 Love you @Katelyn_Sweet pic.twitter.com/g10pMYIUE5 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) December 22, 2017

There’s no word on whether Larson and Sweet will wait to tie the knot until after the birth of their second child, who is due in May.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images