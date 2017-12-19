Kyle Busch, Wife Samantha Engage In Awkward Lip Sync Battle

NASCAR drivers are known for their ability to promote their sponsors, though their plugs usually aren’t this shameless.

Kyle and Samantha Busch tweeted a video Monday that showed the two of them having a lip sync battle. Their battle felt pretty awkward and forced, but even more so than the actual “Carpool Karaoke,” given that the Buschs didn’t actually drive while they filmed.

They instead remained parked next to Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 in the Joe Gibbs Racing shop the entire time.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re all in favor of drivers using their personalities to be entertaining while they generate publicity for their partners. But if Busch is going to start a video by checking if he and his wife have NOS Rowdy and M&M’s before they go “cruising,” the least they could do is actually go for a drive to make the skit feel somewhat natural.