Kyle Van Noy, Brandon King Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game Vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots will be without Kyle Van Noy and Brandon King in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team made the announcement Saturday evening on Twitter.

#Patriots downgrade LB Kyle Van Noy and DB Brandon King to out for #NEvsPIT. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 17, 2017

Van Noy will miss his second consecutive game with a calf injury, sustaining the injury in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills. The linebacker’s injury keeps an already thin position even thinner, and likely will result in Marquis Flowers again getting increased time.

King is ruled out with a hamstring injury. The third-year defensive back — who often is used on special teams — also will miss his second straight game after the hamstring ailment kept him out of the Patriots’ Week 14 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images