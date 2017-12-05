Kyrie Irving Counting Down The Days Until He Can Take Off That Stupid Mask

Kyrie Irving, it appears, isn’t a superstitious guy — at least not when that damn mask is involved.

The Boston Celtics guard literally is counting down the days until he no longer has to wear the mask he’s donned since mid-November when he suffered a facial fracture. After the Celtics’ win Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks, he bluntly stated he “can’t wait to take that s— off.”

Kyrie, you enjoying the mask? “I’m ready to take that shit off.” When’s it coming off? “Saturday. Saturday. Saturday.” pic.twitter.com/0AtH87PeTA — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 5, 2017

Fair enough, and you can’t really blame the guy. It must be annoying to get so used to doing something your entire life only to have to make a drastic change, even if it’s in the short term.

But Irving’s play in the mask has been tremendous. Similar to when he had to wear the facial guard in Cleveland, Irving has put up big numbers as the Celtics’ masked man. Irving is averaging 27.4 points and 4.7 assists per game in the 11 contests since putting on the mask, and the Celtics have gone 9-2 in that stretch.

