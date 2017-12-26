Kyrie Irving Hilariously Trash Talks John Wall After Missed Dunk

John Wall had to have known that he was going to receive some grief for his loud gaffe Monday night.

In the first quarter of the Boston Celtics’ matchup with the Washington Wizards on Christmas Day, Wall furiously attacked the basket and elevated for a highlight-reel dunk, but the star point guard was denied by the rim in an embarrassing sequence.

The TD Garden crowd serenaded Wall with sarcastic applause after the missed dunk, but they weren’t the only ones to get on Wall’s case. On an ensuing possession up the court, Kyrie Irving reminded his cross-court rival of the opportunity he squandered.

Kyrie talking trash to John Wall for missing the dunk is classic. pic.twitter.com/jcaW3MZioX — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 25, 2017

Although Irving’s snarky remark was pretty funny, the highlight of the clip has to be Wall nagging the Celtics guard for a pair of his signature sneakers.

And while Wall did indeed miss out on the highlight, he made up for it with several big plays down the stretch of the Wizards’ 111-103 victory.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images