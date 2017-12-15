Kyrie Irving Shares New Shoe, Delivers Awesome Message With It On Instagram

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images.

While Kyrie Irving has turned heads on the basketball court, his eccentricity off it has been equally entertaining.

Whether it’s his thought-provoking quotes after games, or his theory on the Earth being flat, he always has something unique to say.

So when he had the opportunity to tease the release of his new shoe, the “Kyrie 4,” he took it as another opportunity to share his thoughts on, well, life.

The Boston Celtics point guard opened up about his purpose, and what he looks to get out of life day by day. He accompanied his video with a thoughtful captaion as well.

A lot has changed since the 25-year-old released the “Kyrie 3.” That came out Christmas 2016, when he still was playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, he reached the NBA Finals and lost, wanted to leave the Cavs and the shadow of LeBron James, and was traded to the Celtics.

And all that change sure sounds like it has resonated with him and allowed him to keep building on what he hopes to do not just as a basketball player.