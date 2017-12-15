Kyrie Irving Shares New Shoe, Delivers Awesome Message With It On Instagram

While Kyrie Irving has turned heads on the basketball court, his eccentricity off it has been equally entertaining.
Whether it’s his thought-provoking quotes after games, or his theory on the Earth being flat, he always has something unique to say.
So when he had the opportunity to tease the release of his new shoe, the “Kyrie 4,” he took it as another opportunity to share his thoughts on, well, life.
The Boston Celtics point guard opened up about his purpose, and what he looks to get out of life day by day. He accompanied his video with a thoughtful captaion as well.
Closing the chapter on the Kyrie 3, and starting a new with the Kyrie 4. And I sit here and realize that although there is constant division and misunderstandings of actions and emotions going on daily(every moment), OUR world is far greater when we collectively realize that the true power and unwavering belief in ourselves is far more powerful than anyone else's belief. Culture that power, learn it, understand it, and teach others through your actions: creating, educating yourself, being who you are truthfully, respecting others individual intent and journeys, Whatever that individual purpose is, fulfill it soulfully without letting anything knock you down or deter you. We all need it. We all need US as ONE, filled with incredible individuality without judgement. It's about love and teaching, and ultimately showing respect without wondering whether or not it'll be given back because you always show gratitude regardless. I always give that to everything I do and I only hope we all do the same. All Love, the new chapter begins. #Kyrie4
A lot has changed since the 25-year-old released the “Kyrie 3.” That came out Christmas 2016, when he still was playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, he reached the NBA Finals and lost, wanted to leave the Cavs and the shadow of LeBron James, and was traded to the Celtics.
And all that change sure sounds like it has resonated with him and allowed him to keep building on what he hopes to do not just as a basketball player.
