Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Tries, Fails At Alley-Oop To Himself

Friendly reminder to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: you are not LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard tried to channel the King during his team’s 121-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. During the third quarter, Pope put on his fancy pants and tried to alley-oop the ball to himself off the backboard.

But as you’ll see in the video below, he failed miserably.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tries to do the T-Mac off the glass…. but….. nah…. pic.twitter.com/5PXqonVct3 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 30, 2017

Shame.

The only scenario in which this would be acceptable is if the shot clock were running out and Pope’s options were limited. But there were 10 seconds left on the clock, so he really has no excuse.

With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 11-23 on the season, good for the third-worst record in the NBA. That must be music to Boston Celtics fans’ ears, as the C’s will get L.A.’s first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft if the pick falls between two and five.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images