Lakers’ Lonzo Ball Buys LaVar Ball $400K Rolls Royce For Christmas

LaVar Ball will ride in style in 2018, thanks to his grateful oldest son.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball bought his parents, LaVar and Tina Ball, a $400,000 Rolls Royce convertible for Christmas. Lonzo Ball shared a video of LaVar Ball’s first drive in the car early Tuesday morning via Twitter.

Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas especially my parents #ItsTheLeastICouldDo 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/UJCMPXbagD — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) December 26, 2017

The new Ball-mobile is the Rolls-Royce Dawn, which has a starting price of $335,000. The modified version Lonzo Ball gifted his parents cost $402,675, according to Sporting News’ Sara Jane Harris.

The Lakers pay Lonzo Ball around $6.3 million per season, so the 20-year-old won’t go broke trying to thank his parents for all they’ve done for him.

