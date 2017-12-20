Lakers Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Images

Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers continue their brutal holiday schedule Wednesday night when they take on the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

The Rockets own the NBA’s best record at 25-4 and have won 14 games in a row. The Lakers are just 10-18, but they’ve been competitive in several losses, including two losses to the defending champion Golden State Warriors by a combined six points.

Here’s how to watch Lakers vs. Rockets online:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV