Landon Collins Apologizes For Calling Giants Teammate Eli Apple ‘A Cancer’

Giants safety Landon Collins turned heads during a radio interview Tuesday by referring to teammate Eli Apple as “a cancer” while discussing New York’s secondary.

The comment highlighted just how disastrous this season has been for the Giants, both on and off the field, but Collins made sure to clear the air Wednesday after talking with Apple and interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo.

I met with Coach Spags and Eli this morning and I apologized for the things I said yesterday. I never stop supporting my brother/teammate Eli and the rest of my teammates as we move forward. Just want him to know I'm always here for him 💯@EliApple13 — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) December 27, 2017

Apple, who was selected 10th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, has been benched multiple times this season for his questionable actions, but it still was surprising to hear Collins, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, speak so bluntly about the second-year cornerback, especially when fellow cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins each were suspended by the Giants earlier this season.

