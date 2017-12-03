Lane Kiffin Has Priceless Response To Idea Of FAU Playing Alabama

Lane Kiffin has become a master troll of late, but the Florida Atlantic University head coach reminded us Saturday that he hasn’t totally escaped reality.
Kiffin led the Owls to a 41-17 rout of North Texas in the Conference USA Championship Game, and as victory was in sight, FAU fans came together for a “We want ‘Bama!” chant.
After the game, Kiffin acknowledged that he heard the chants and expressed his desire to go up against his former team. But his players, as he noted, probably wouldn’t enjoy the experience very much.
“I was like, ‘No, not so fast. You ain’t ready for that yet,'” Kiffin said of the chant, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “So I’ve got no idea about bowls. So I don’t even know how that process really works. I’m just trying to win a game. …
“I would love to play Bama. I would. I’d feel sorry for our players, but I’d like it.”
Can’t help but appreciate Kiffin’s brutal honesty here, and it’s important that he’s not letting his players’ heads get too big. After all, considerable praise would be about as beneficial as rat poison.
