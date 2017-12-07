Larry Nassar, Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor, Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison

In all likelihood, Larry Nassar will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Nassar, 54, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography charges Thursday after a federal judge declared the former gymnastics doctor a threat to children.

According to ESPN.com, Judge Janet T. Neff told Nassar at his sentencing that he used his position of authority to sexually assault young women during his career as a doctor with USA gymnastics and Michigan State University, thus violating the most basic principle of medicine.

Nassar pleaded guilty in July to charges of obtaining and possessing child pornography. He also pleaded guilty to 10 state counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in November, with many of the 125 women who filed police reports against him in those cases saying he used his hands to penetrate them and claimed it was part of a medical procedure, according to ESPN.com.

McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas — three members of the USA gymnastics team that won gold at the 2012 London Olympics — are among those who’ve come forward with allegations of sexual abuse by Nassar.

“It’s imperative Mr. Nassar be deterred as long as possible,” Judge Neff said Thursday, per ESPN.com. “For the rest of his life, he should never again have access to children.”

Thumbnail photo via Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal via USA TODAY