LeBron James Believes His Basketball Talents Are ‘Taken For Granted’

Death, taxes and LeBron James being one of the best NBA players.

James has been a superstar in the league since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2003. The Cleveland Cavaliers forward has a slew of accolades to show for it, including 13 All-Star selections, four MVP awards and three NBA championships.

Now in his 15th season, James is playing arguably the best basketball of his career, which is remarkable, to say the least. But for most hoops fans, it’s just another season of King James dominating the court.

Speaking with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Wednesday, James acknowledged that while he’s shown no signs of slowing down, maintaining elite-level play has been no easy task.

“I think people have just grown accustomed of what I do and it gets taken for granted at times what I do because I do it so often and it’s been a constant thing for so long,” James told McMenamin. “It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s what LeBron’s supposed to do.’ It looks easy, but it’s not.”

James has been making it look particularly effortless of late, as the Cavs currently are riding a 12-game win streak. Reaching his eighth straight NBA Finals won’t be a walk in the park, though, as the Boston Celtics definitely are going to make it tough on Cleveland in the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images