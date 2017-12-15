LeBron James Explains Why He Likes Lonzo Ball’s Game After Lakers Vs. Cavs

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

LeBron James knows what he likes when he sees it on the basketball court.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar revealed what he admires most about Lonzo Ball’s game Thursday night after their first-ever NBA meeting, which took place Thursday night at Quicken Loans Arena. Having watched Ball play 38 minutes in the Cavs’ 121-112 win, James made this assessment of the Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard’s game.

“It’s always team,” James said of Ball, per ESPN. “Passes the ball. Pushes the ball up the floor. Someone that you want to play with. This is a team game. Everybody gets too caught up in this whole individual thing. The team game gets so overlooked, but then — I’m not going to go there. He’s a good player.”

Ball scored 13 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had eight assists in the game. James outperformed him, registering a triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

James’ compliments about Ball’s on-court ability came just one day after he praised the 20-year-old’s poise and humility off the court.

The players spoke briefly on the court following the game, but James declined to reveal what he told Ball.

“None of y’all business,” James said.

The King apparently has said enough about his future would-be rival.