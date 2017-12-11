LeBron James’ Live Tweeting Perfectly Sums Up Browns Fans’ Misery

The Cleveland Browns are gifted in the art of losing.

The Browns nearly picked up their first victory of the season Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, but Cleveland nonetheless found a way to continue its winless campaign with a 27-21 overtime loss.

Browns fans certainly have gotten used to seeing their team lose, as the AFC North club only has one win to its name dating back to the start of last season. But the defeats don’t get any easier to watch, just ask longtime Browns fan LeBron James.

The Cavaliers star and Akron, Ohio native took to Twitter late in the fourth quarter of the game as the Packers had one last chance to tie the contest and force overtime.

1 last stop @Browns!! Just 1 more — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 10, 2017

James’ wish didn’t come to fruition, though, as Packers quarterback Brett Hundley connected with Davante Adams for a game-tying touchdown with 17 seconds remaining.

But the Browns found some luck to start overtime, winning the coin toss and possessing the ball first. Unfortunately for Cleveland, quarterback DeShone Kizer threw an inception just three plays into OT, which prompted a blunt reaction from James.

🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 10, 2017

The Packers capitalized on the great field position following the pick, with Hundley finding Adams once again, this time for a 25-yard game-winning TD.

Let’s check in with LeBron to see how he’s taking the loss.

Got dayuummm man!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 10, 2017

Just another day in the life of a frustrated Browns fan.

