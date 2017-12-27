Lewis Hamilton Apologizes For Video Mocking Nephew’s Princess Dress

Lewis Hamilton loves Snapchat. And while it admittedly helps give his global fanbase a window into his life outside Formula One, that sometimes can be a double-edged sword.

Hamilton tweeted Tuesday to issue an apology for a controversial video he posted Christmas Day. In the since-deleted video, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver seemed to mock his nephew for wearing a princess dress that he’d gotten as a present.

Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017

My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017

I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017

Although his nephew didn’t appear to be bothered by his comments, as he was shown laughing, Hamilton’s aggressive tone in the Snapchat story made his ridicule seem harsh.

“I’m so sad right now, look at my nephew,” Hamilton said. “Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you asked for for Christmas? Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas? Boys don’t wear princess dresses!”

Oh dear Lewis. You’ve just opened a can of worms… pic.twitter.com/fpsiNeOZrd — Nabeela (@JustNabz) December 25, 2017

This is the four-time F1 champion’s second social media blunder in December alone, though the most recent one is definitely the most tone deaf.

As the most recognizable driver in F1, Hamilton must understand that even his offhand comments can have a major effect on people around the world. Children in particular are extremely impressionable, and you never know what will stick in their brains and have a lasting impact.

