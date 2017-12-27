Lewis Hamilton Apologizes For Video Mocking Nephew’s Princess Dress

Lewis Hamilton loves Snapchat. And while it admittedly helps give his global fanbase a window into his life outside Formula One, that sometimes can be a double-edged sword.
Hamilton tweeted Tuesday to issue an apology for a controversial video he posted Christmas Day. In the since-deleted video, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver seemed to mock his nephew for wearing a princess dress that he’d gotten as a present.
Although his nephew didn’t appear to be bothered by his comments, as he was shown laughing, Hamilton’s aggressive tone in the Snapchat story made his ridicule seem harsh.
“I’m so sad right now, look at my nephew,” Hamilton said. “Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you asked for for Christmas? Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas? Boys don’t wear princess dresses!”
This is the four-time F1 champion’s second social media blunder in December alone, though the most recent one is definitely the most tone deaf.
As the most recognizable driver in F1, Hamilton must understand that even his offhand comments can have a major effect on people around the world. Children in particular are extremely impressionable, and you never know what will stick in their brains and have a lasting impact.
Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas
