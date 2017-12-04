Lewis Hamilton Deletes Post Calling Out ‘Disgraceful’ Formula E Driver

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most active Formula One drivers on social media, but having legions of followers from around the world sometimes can be a double-edged sword.

He was reminded of that Sunday when he took to Instagram, calling on the FIA to ban Formula E driver Nico Prost. The four-time F1 world champion posted a video of Prost causing a massive collision with Nick Heidfeld.

Hamilton, however, quickly deleted the post after FE informed him that he needs to “get up to speed.” The incident in question actually was from the first FE ever, in Beijing in 2014, rather than Saturday’s Hong Kong ePrix that kicked off the 2017-18 season.

Heidfeld also caught wind of Hamilton’s social media slip-up and posted a brief video Sunday assuring Hamilton that he’s fine. The now Mahindra Racing driver also noted that, although the FIA didn’t ban Prost, the two haven’t had any collisions — of that magnitude — since.

Unfortunately for Hamilton, his post about “trying to keep an eye on the other formulas” actually proves that he hasn’t kept tabs on FE since the all-electric series’ inception. If he had, he likely would have realized that FE cars have had double-planed front wings since Season 3, so the clip he shared couldn’t have been from this weekend.

