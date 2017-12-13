LiAngelo Ball Explains Why He Thanked Donald Trump Upon Returning From China

LiAngelo Ball isn’t exactly grateful for the leader of the free world.

After being arrested for shoplifting during UCLA’s trip to China last month, Ball and two former teammates held a press conference to apologize for the incident. During the presser, Ball made sure to thank President Donald Trump for his role in getting the three teens back to the United States.

However, it appears the gratitude wasn’t very genuine.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, Ball explained that his former university coerced him into thanking Trump.

“They wanted to hear that, and he tweeted about it before my speech so I had to add it in there right before I gave it,” he said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “My school wanted to hear it too. Before I went up there, it’s like, ‘You gotta thank him.’ I just threw him in there real quick before I gave my speech.”

And Ball likely never would have mentioned POTUS had it not been for UCLA’s suggestion.

“No. If they didn’t want me to do it,” he said. “If they didn’t tell me to do it, it wouldn’t have been in there, to be honest.”

The decision to appease his school turned out to be a useless one in hindsight. Ball since has withdrawn from UCLA and soon will travel to Lithuania to play professional basketball alongside his 16-year-old brother LaMelo Ball.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images