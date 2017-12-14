Lithuanians React To LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball Signings With Muted Enthusiasm

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

Basketball fans in the United States don’t know much about LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball’s first professional stop. Many Lithuanians apparently feel the same about the famed sports family.

A local reporter interviewed people on the streets of Prienai, Lithuania, on Tuesday, to gauge their reaction to the Ball brothers’ impending arrival. The one-year contracts LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball signed with Lithuanian club Prienu Vytautas made headlines in the U.S., but the people of Preienai don’t seem to understand what the fuss is about, judging from the video YouTube user Paulius Krigeris shared.

The Ball brothers are expected to join the club in early January and remain there until the end of the season, according to The Associated Press. Their contract terms aren’t known publicly at this time, but they might find winning over fans to be more difficult than earning a paycheck as pro players in Lithuania.