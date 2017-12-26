Liverpool Blows Away Swansea On Boxing Day In Premier League Rout

Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool made an immediate return to the Premier League top four with a 5-0 win over Swansea City on Tuesday at Anfield.

The Reds had dropped down to fifth place after Tottenham’s victory against Southampton earlier in the day but signaled their intention to quickly bounce back as they took a sixth-minute lead through Philippe Coutinho’s brilliant long-distance strike.

Leon Britton’s side showed fight as they kept things tight over the remainder of the first half, but Liverpool blew away the Swans in the second period as Roberto Firmino struck either side of a Trent Alexander-Arnold goal and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain added another from the bench.

The key points:

– Coutinho wondergoal opens the scoring

– Firmino grabs goals either side of Alexander-Arnold strike

– Oxlade-Chamberlain hits first Anfield goal

– Reds back up to fourth in the Premier League

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com