Liverpool Held To 1-1 Draw By Everton In 229th Merseyside Derby On Sunday

Mohamed Salah’s magnificent strike opened the scoring three minutes before halftime when the winger curled an unstoppable effort into the top corner to claim his 19th goal of the season so far.

The Reds conjured up a succession of chances to further their lead – not least when Sadio Mane struck wide after going clean through on goal – but the Blues were able to restore parity from the penalty spot on 76 minutes via Wayne Rooney after Dejan Lovren was deemed to have push Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

