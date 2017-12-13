Liverpool Is Frustrated By West Brom In Goal-Less Premier League Draw

Liverpool was forced to settle for a point for the second game in a row, as West Bromwich Albion claimed a 0-0 draw Wednesday at Anfield.

In a game short on clear-cut opportunities, West Brom’s Hal Robson-Kanu hit the post in the first half, and Liverpool substitute Dominic Solanke had a late conversion chalked off for handball.

The final whistle confirmed another frustrating home stalemate for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds following the same outcome in Sunday’s Merseyside derby.

The key points:

– West Brom hit crossbar in goal-less first half

– Solanke has effort disallowed for handball

– Third consecutive home league draw for Reds

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com